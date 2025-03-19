Large Regional Bank To Close 38 Branches, Including 5 Across New York State
Amidst all of the retail stores closing in New York, a popular bank chain has announced it will be closing branches in the Empire State.
Over the last few months, we have learned about numerous retail chains closing up shop. It has been a difficult stretch for some national retail chains that have completely closed or gone through bankruptcy or financial restructuring.
JOANN, Big Lots, and Advance Auto Parts, to name a few, have announced closures in New York.
Now we can add a fairly large regional bank chain to the list of businesses closing New York locations.
TD Bank To Close 38 Locations, 5 In New York
TD Bank, which operates over 1,100 locations throughout the eastern United States, has announced they are closing 38 branches according to a story from Pix 11.
Why and when are they closing?
Pix 11 cited a TD Bank release that said the closings are part of "normal business practices...to better align (its) network of stores with customer needs and preferences" and will take effect June 5th.
The closings affect the following 5 branches across New York State:
- Greenlawn - 460 Pulaski Road
- Manhattan
- 125 Park Avenue
- 451 Lexington Avenue
- Middletown - 156 Dolson Avenue
- Plattsburgh - 136 Margaret Street
