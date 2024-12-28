Unicorns of the ADKS

According to wildlife experts, moose are considered the unicorns of the Adirondacks. They are "awe-inspiring and highly sought after, but rarely seen."

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation estimates that approximately 400-700 moose live in the Adirondacks. So, sightings are rare but not impossible if you know where to look.

Have You Ever Spotted a Moose in New York?

I have never seen one in New York, but I'm always on the lookout. I'm just not outdoorsy enough to be so fortunate.

But some in New York have.

Moose goes for a dip in Lake George Photo: Screengrabbed from Facebook Moose goes for a dip in Lake George Photo: Screengrabbed from Facebook loading...

Last year, when a moose went for a swim across 4th Lake in Old Forge, NY, a man from Woodgate, NY, was lucky enough to catch it on video—and the Moose Dip went viral.

Hunter Comes Face-to-Face with 3 Bull Moose

One encounter going "ADK viral" happened in the fall in Onchiota, NY, about two and a half hours northwest of Albany.

The man who snapped the "Menage a Moose" wanted to remain anonymous, and all we know is that he was hunting when he spotted them. The photo went viral after being posted to Facebook by a local Cafe in the ADKS.

But check out what he saw below: three big, beautiful, ADK bull moose staring him down from what looked about 50 - 75 yards away. I'd be equal parts excited / looking for a new pair of undies.

Upstate NY Moose, 3 Moose Gather in Upstate NY, Rare Moose Pic, Upstate NY Rare Wildlife photos, 518-news, 518news "Menage a Moose" 3 big, beautiful bull moose in an ADK forest Photo: Facebook loading...

The latest moose video captured in the Adirondacks of Upstate New York was shared on Facebook recently, much to the delight of wildlife enthusiasts; one even estimated this large bull moose weighed 1200 pounds.

Moose are the most prominent member of the deer family and the largest land mammal in New York State. The cows weigh between 500 and 800 pounds, and the bulls weigh 600 to 1,200 pounds and are 6 feet tall at the shoulder.

The 20-second video was shot by photographer Ed Burke in Saratoga County and posted by Adirondack Explorer.

