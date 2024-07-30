One of Upstate New York's most popular lakes has been voted among the best in the nation.

One of the perks of living in Upstate New York, especially this time of year, is the long list of lakes we have right in our backyard. From the picturesque shores of Lake George to Lake Placid's quaint downtown and any other stunning spot you can think of, there are plenty of places to book that weekend getaway or summer vacation. And the best part? You can be enjoying the serenity and beauty of these locations with a pretty quick drive!

New York & Vermont Lake Voted Best In Nation By USA Today Readers

USA Today's 10 Best lists take listener votes to determine some of the best tourist and vacation destinations throughout the country. Knowing all the great destinations here in the Empire State, it is no surprise one of our Upstate lakes has been voted one of the 10 best in the nation to consider for your next waterfront vacation.

New York and Vermont's very own Lake Champlain, the lake sometimes referred to as the 6th Great Lake, was voted the 8th best lake in the United States by USA Today readers!

USA Today's 10 Best says Lake Champlain's vast coastline in New York and Vermont offers everything from great drinking and dining in Burlington to a "...wealth of parks and islands for nature lovers to explore as well."

Just outside of Burlington, Lake Champlain offers one of the most stunning campgrounds I have ever visited in Grand Isle State Park. It sits on over 4,000 feet of pristine coastline and offers tent and RV campsites, lean-tos, cabins, a beach and so much more! On the New York side, you have great destinations like Fort Ticonderoga and the stunning Ausable Chasm!

