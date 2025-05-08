Boy Reported Missing in Orange County

Look at that handsome boy in the shiny black coat posing proudly beside his handler. That's K-9 Jett, an expert tracker with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Along with local law enforcement, he tracked down an 11-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, on Monday morning, they, along with the Village of Montgomery Police Department, began the search for a missing autistic boy who, according to the report, left his residence and hadn't returned.

K-9 Jett Got Right to Work

The report says K-9 Jett "immediately picked up a scent trail behind the home, tracking through a wooded area."

According to the police, Jett "displayed a distinct change in behavior near the tree line before continuing east through a valley behind the house."

Deputy Berger and K-9 Jett brought a young boy home who had gone missing in the Village of Montgomery, located about 90 miles south of Albany. Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office Facebook

A few moments later, K-9 Jett led his handlers to the missing boy, who, according to the report, was lying in a crouched position deep in thick brush. Officers say they were relieved to free the boy from the vegetation.

Jett Earns Well-Deserved Praise

Sheriff Paul Arteta praised the deputies' professionalism: "This case highlights the invaluable service our K-9 teams provide to the community. We are relieved that the boy was found safe and quickly returned to his family.”

According to News 12 Westchester, Jett is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who has assisted police in explosive detection, tracking, and evidence recovery at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. In his two years of service, Jett has gotten national recognition from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives.

