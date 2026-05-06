Bieber Fever Hits the Hudson Valley

A few weeks removed from his acclaimed performance at Coachella, pop superstar Justin Bieber was apparently spending some time in the Hudson Valley over the weekend — and fans were stunned after photos surfaced of him and wife Hailey Bieber stopping by a classic Upstate New York diner.

According to social media posts shared by the crew at Two Buttons Deep, the celebrity couple was spotted at the Millbrook Diner & All That Java in Dutchess County.

The Biebs Looked Very Happy

Photos posted online show Bieber smiling alongside staff while holding what appears to be an iced coffee during the low-key visit. The post joked that the couple was enjoying their “first sip” in the Great Upstate.

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section after the photos were posted, with many wondering what brought the celebrity couple to the Hudson Valley in the first place.

Why Were They Here?

Some commenters claimed that Bieber owns a home in the ultra-exclusive Silo Ridge community in Dutchess County, while others pointed out that Hailey Bieber has local ties to the Hudson Valley.

While none of that has been officially confirmed by the couple, celebrity sightings in the region have become increasingly common in recent years. The Hudson Valley continues to attract stars looking for a quieter getaway from New York City, with actors, musicians, and athletes often spotted at local restaurants, coffee shops, resorts, and shops.

Still, seeing one of the world’s biggest pop stars casually hanging out at a local diner definitely caught people’s attention.

No word on what Bieber ordered… but now we kind of want diner coffee and pancakes.

14 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga Springs, New York Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany