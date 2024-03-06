‘Best In Nation’ Capital Region Seasonal Eatery Sets Opening Date
An iconic seasonal restaurant is getting ready to open for the season later this month.
Several signs tell us that spring is upon us! The sun starts setting later, we get that first 60-degree day, daylight saving time kicks in, and then there is our favorite sign of all - our seasonal restaurants and ice cream stands start opening for the season!
A bunch of our favorite ice cream stands are set to open for the season, and are favorite greasy spoons are following suit!
Jumpin' Jacks In Scotia Sets Opening Date
Around the Capital Region there is nothing but love for Jumpin' Jacks! But did you know that love spreads nationwide? Jumpin Jack's was named one of the best old-school drive-in restaurants in the nation? It's just another reason to go grab a Jack-burger and some fries when they open for the season.
Jumpin Jack's has posted to their website they will open for the season on Thursday, March 28th at 11 am!
