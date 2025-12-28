Johnstown Teacher Arrested

According to the New York State Police, a 42-year-old teacher from Johnstown was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, following an investigation involving the Greater Johnstown School District.

All parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Scott Jeffers, 42, Johnstown

According to State Police, the investigation of local teacher Scott Jeffers began on October 17, 2025, after the district’s superintendent reported allegations of inappropriate communications between Jeffers and students.

Investigators determined that Jeffers, who was employed as a teacher at Johnstown High School, allegedly communicated with a student under the age of 17 through social media, text messages, voice calls, and in person.

'Unrelated' to His Role as Teacher

Authorities say the communications were unrelated to Jeffers’ role as a teacher or athletic coach and were, at times, sexual in nature, also involving discussions of drug use and physical violence. In addition to teaching, Jeffers had coached multiple athletic teams, which investigators say provided him additional access to the victim.

Jeffers surrendered himself to State Police in Fonda and was arrested and processed. He was arraigned in Johnstown City Court and released on his own recognizance, according to the report.

Anyone with additional information about this case, or who believes they may be a victim, is urged to contact the New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

