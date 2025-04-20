It's time to start planning those summer vacations. Whether you're hitting the road with the family or going it alone, you may want to take a look at the list of the best summer tourist destinations in the country. Only one from New York State made the list.

New York's p[rettiest lake, keuka lake, finger lakes, upstate new york, where to vacation loading...

Canva[/caption]According to USA Today, travel experts have nominated twenty cities and towns across the country that are the best summer travel destinations. The list includes Portland, Maine, Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee. The only New York State city to make this list is in the Capital Region of Upstate New York. It's Saratoga Springs.

Read More: Upstate NY Park Perfect For Summer Fun

Canva Canva loading...

Saratoga Springs

If you have ever been to Saratoga Springs in the summertime, you know that there is something special about the area. If you grew up here, like I did, you also appreciate its charm and rich history.

Saratoga Race Course Opening Weekend Getty Images loading...

In the summer months, the Saratoga Race Course is a highlight for the city, and tourists come from all over the world. Of course, there is the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), which hosts a variety of concerts and events in a beautiful amphitheater set inside Saratoga State Park. There are several activities too. You can enjoy boating, kayaking, and more on Saratoga Lake and the Sacandaga River. It truly is a great place to visit in the summer.

Saratoga Performing Arts Facebook Page Saratoga Performing Arts Facebook Page loading...

If you would like to vote for Saratoga Springs to be in the top ten for the best summer tourist destinations, you can vote HERE.