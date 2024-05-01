Is It Illegal To Sleep At New York State Thruway Rest Areas?

We've all been there. You have a long trip on the New York State Thruway and you start to get drowsy. You don't want to stop for a long time so you pull into a rest area and get some coffee to wake you up. But what if you need to shut your eyes and sleep? Will you get fined or arrested?

New York State is in the process of rebuilding the rest areas along the Thruway. They have made some major upgrades but can you sleep in your car in the parking lot if you need a real rest?

What Are The Rules About Sleeping At A NY State Thruway Rest Area?

New York State Thruway Authority regulations typically prohibit overnight parking and extended stays at rest areas along the Thruway. The general rule is that they are intended for short stops and not for overnight camping or sleeping.

As a general rule, there is a three-hour limit to sleeping in your car at a New York State Thruway Rest Area according to finder.com. But you can't sleep there overnight or set up camp. Violating these regulations may result in being asked to leave by law enforcement or other authorities.

It's always a good idea to check the rules posted at each rest area, though, just to be sure. And if you need to catch some Z's during a road trip, it's better to plan and find a proper place to crash for the night, like a campground or motel.