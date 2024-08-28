Fact-Checking a Bizarre Great Escape Rumor; Here’s What We Learned

Have You Heard the Rumor?

For years, we heard a strange rumor about Jungle Land, a defunct attraction at the Great Escape. And we had to find out if it was true!

I saw an interesting thread on a Facebook group, and it seemed to pique the curiosity of many people in Upstate New York. It added to the mystery of a decades-long rumor about one of our most beloved theme parks, The Great Escape.

Someone heard a "rumor" about "endangered animals" living on the Great Escape's property, where a now-defunct Jungle Land sits.

What's Jungle Land?

I'm unsure how many of you remember the African-themed Jungle Land, but I sure do. As a kid, I enjoyed the rickety bridge over the swap-like waters, the robotic elephant, and that massive gorilla that greeted you. I can still hear the jungle man saying, "You like my jungle?"

Jungle Land disappeared in the mid-2000s, but many people—like me—have a strong nostalgic connection to it.

So, What's the Deal with Jungle Land?

Does the DEC protect it from real-life endangered animals? Are there plans to build on it?

Those questions and more were asked on a Facebook page dedicated to Story Town and Great Escape nostalgia called Storytown USA (The original group).

Layla Zito, a frequent contributor to the page, had a few burning questions about Jungle Land and was willing to work to find answers to the long-time rumors.

Layla spoke with the New York State DEC and claimed they know nothing of the sort, insisting that the DEC would know if Jungle Land was on the protected property.

What about plans to build on Jungle Land down the road?

"I just got off the phone with Beth, who said that she is unaware of this (endangered species on the property). She also stated that "any improvements or repairs would need to go through her office, and the park has not approached her about doing any repairs on it as of today."

So there you have it.

No, there aren't any real-life endangered species living on the Great Escape grounds, and according to the DEC, there don't appear to be any plans to reintroduce Jungle Land or build a new attraction in its place.

