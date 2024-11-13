Iconic Bennington, Vermont Greasy Spoon Named America’s Best Classic Diner

One of America's most historic and classic diners is a short drive from the Capital Region.

There are 2 things I LOVE to write and talk about. The weather, and food.

And well, since our latest winter forecast may not be everyone's favorite topic, let's talk about something we all LOVE: food.

When it comes to eating out does anything beat a great diner? Great breakfast options that are available all day, lots of great greasy menu options for lunch and dinner, and just a down-home atmosphere are all ingredients for a great diner.

Throw in some historic surroundings like an old rail car, and you have the ultimate classic diner!

LoveFood Names America's Most Classic Diners

The foodie experts at LoveFood are always searching the nation for the best places to dine out.

Their latest quest? To find the diners they say "...are still gloriously retro, with old-school neon signs, bright bar stools, and plenty of tales to tell."

One of those diners (Pictured above) has been in business for over 75 years in Bennington, Vermont, a short drive from the Albany area.

The Blue Benn Named One of America's Most Classic Diners

The Blue Benn Diner in Bennington, with dining rail car and all, has been named one of America's 33 Most Classic Diners by LoveFood.

The Blue Benn lands at #13 on this list and here is what LoveFood has to say about this Bennington classic:

This 1940s railcar is charming on the outside and even cuter on the inside, where there's a blue and white color scheme and a row of booths that runs parallel to the seat-lined counter. The Blue Benn is classic diner territory and wins over visitors with its retro feel. It’s been serving pancakes, Philly cheesesteaks, and omelets to hungry passersby since 1948 – and its table jukeboxes keep customers just as happy as the food does.

Bennington is in itself a historic place and a great place to visit, full of not only American history but also a culinary icon ya gotta check out!

