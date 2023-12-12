Iconic, 160-Year-Old Bar in Albany is For Sale, $75K is the Asking Price

Albany's Oldest Bar is Closed

Pauly's Hotel, one of Albany's oldest and most popular pubs and live music venue closed its doors at the end of November, and its owner is looking to sell the business.

"We are pleased to present the opportunity to acquire Pauly's Hotel, a well-established and popular pub, tavern, and live music bar. This is a rare chance to purchase a successful business in one of the oldest taverns in Albany with a loyal customer base and a reputation for high-quality service and entertainment. " BizBuySell.com

Pauly's Hotel in Albany for Sale, Oldest Bar in Albany is For Sale, Upstate NY News, 518-news, 518news, Photo: Pauly's Hotel Facebook loading...

According to the Times Union, Kip Finck, the owner of Pauly's, said Thursday he chose not to renew his lease on the property, located at 337 Central Ave.

Pauly's Hotel, known for its iconic sign overlooking Central Ave., legendary early-morning St. Patty's Day parties, and live music has been a staple in Albany since it was established in 1862.

The article from the TU stated that owner Kip Finck put a lot of money into the business back in 2019, but a short time later most of New York was shut down and Pauly's Hotel was empty for a year and a half. He told the TU that it just wasn't financially possible to run the business by himself, hence why he decided to close doors and sell.

“I’m really going to miss that place....I hope this isn’t the end of Pauly’s.” Owner Kip Finck, TU

What's the Asking Price?

According to the property listing, Pauly's features a fully equipped bar area, an updated sound system, spacious seating areas, and a stage for live performances. The seller is specific in saying that the "business" is for sale only, and the asking price is $75,0000.

Real estate is not included in the sale and “It would have to be the right person, the right fit,” Finck told the Times Union.

Anyone interested may email Kip @ kip.finck@gmail.com.

“I’m really going to miss that place...I hope this isn’t the end of Pauly’s", Finck said to the Times Union.

Pauly's Hotel in Albany for Sale, Oldest Bar in Albany is For Sale, Upstate NY News, 518-news, 518news, Pauly's Hotel in Albany is for sale. The seller is asking for 75K for the business, not the building according to sources loading...

Albany's Top 10 Snowiest Winters Of All Time [RANKED] Another Upstate New York winter is upon us. And while it is popular for forecasters to predict a cold and snowy winter ahead, how much snow would it actually take to make it an all-time winter when it comes to big a big snowfall total for the season? In the average winter, the National Weather Service (NWS_ says we get 59.2 inches of snow in Albany. We will have to crush that number this winter for the season ahead to make this NWS top 10 list of our snowiest Albany winters on record. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Upstate New York's 20 Best Places To Live For 2023 [RANKED] Money Inc. has dug in and determined the 20 best places to live in Upstate New York based on the most important factors that lead to a high quality of life. From Buffalo to Rochester to the Finger Lakes and the Greater Capital Region - you will find many of the communities you know and love represented on this list based on all they have to offer. Factors like affordable cost of living, great employment opportunities, and just fun stuff to do all contributed to the best of the best Upstate! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff