Iconic, 160-Year-Old Bar in Albany is For Sale, $75K is the Asking Price
Albany's Oldest Bar is Closed
Pauly's Hotel, one of Albany's oldest and most popular pubs and live music venue closed its doors at the end of November, and its owner is looking to sell the business.
"We are pleased to present the opportunity to acquire Pauly's Hotel, a well-established and popular pub, tavern, and live music bar. This is a rare chance to purchase a successful business in one of the oldest taverns in Albany with a loyal customer base and a reputation for high-quality service and entertainment. " BizBuySell.com
According to the Times Union, Kip Finck, the owner of Pauly's, said Thursday he chose not to renew his lease on the property, located at 337 Central Ave.
Pauly's Hotel, known for its iconic sign overlooking Central Ave., legendary early-morning St. Patty's Day parties, and live music has been a staple in Albany since it was established in 1862.
The article from the TU stated that owner Kip Finck put a lot of money into the business back in 2019, but a short time later most of New York was shut down and Pauly's Hotel was empty for a year and a half. He told the TU that it just wasn't financially possible to run the business by himself, hence why he decided to close doors and sell.
“I’m really going to miss that place....I hope this isn’t the end of Pauly’s.” Owner Kip Finck, TU
What's the Asking Price?
According to the property listing, Pauly's features a fully equipped bar area, an updated sound system, spacious seating areas, and a stage for live performances. The seller is specific in saying that the "business" is for sale only, and the asking price is $75,0000.
Real estate is not included in the sale and “It would have to be the right person, the right fit,” Finck told the Times Union.
Anyone interested may email Kip @ kip.finck@gmail.com.
