How To Identify These Three ‘Poison’ Plants In New York State Backyards

This time of year we want to be outside and enjoy many activities. While you are spending more time outdoors, you need to be aware of these plants that could spread an irritating agent to you, your kids, and even your pets.

Which Plants Should You Look Out For?

Poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac are prominent in Upstate New York in backyards, on hiking trails, and in brush. If you come in contact with any of these plants you could develop an itchy, red rash that may not show up for twelve to seventy-two hours after contact. The rash can last for weeks.

What Causes The Irritation & Rash?

An oil called urushiol coats certain plants from root to leaf. It’s incredibly stubborn, clinging to clothes, shoes, and garden tools for up to a year. And while your pets won’t get a rash, they can carry the oil on their fur and pass it along to you.

What Do You Do If You Contact Any of These Plants?

You need to act right away. Wash the affected skin with lukewarm water and soap. If you don't have water available, rubbing alcohol or alcohol wipes can help remove the oil. You should hose off any tools and make sure you wipe down your pets.

How To Recognize These Harmful Plants:

Poison Ivy

It grows as a ground cover or a low shrub. Sometimes it's a vine that grows on trees.

The leaves start solid green, in clusters of three per stem.

They can be dull or glossy and have pointed tips.

Their thin, roots on the vines give them a fuzzy, or hairy, appearance.

Poison Oak

It looks similar to poison ivy, although it is usually more shrub-like, and its leaves are shaped somewhat like oak leaves, that's how it got its name, but it’s not a member of the oak family.

Leaves are duller green than poison ivy and usually more rigid.

Leaves have hairs on both sides, unlike poison ivy.

Poison Sumac

This plant typically has seven to 13 leaves arranged in pairs.

The leaves sometimes have black or dark brown spots that are filled with urushiol.

In the fall, the leaves turn red, yellow, and pinkish.

Poison sumac typically grows into a shrub with glossy cream or pale yellow berries.

Knowing what these plants look like is very helpful when enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York.