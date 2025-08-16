Legendary Saratoga Springs Track-Side Bar Hits The Market For $6.25 Million
There are several things that are summer rituals for Capital Region residents.
Among them are weekend getaways to the Adirondacks, a day at Great Escape, and, of course, some quality time at Saratoga Race Course. And no race course day would be complete without some post-race partying at one of the local bars right near the track. One of those popular post-track destinations is up for sale!
Read More: The Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga Springs, New York
The Horseshoe Inn Bar and Grill Listed For Sale
One of the Spa City's most popular post-track destinations for a drink and some live music is the Horseshoe Inn and Bar on Gridley Street. It is an outdoor fiesta under the stars after a day spent at the race course - and it has been officially listed for sale!
Julie and Co Realty has officially listed the iconic summertime spot for sale for $6.25 million. The 5,684 square foot restaurant sits on almost an acre, and features "seasonal structures," a food truck, and more. Here is what the Julie and Co listing has to say about this iconic watering hole:
The Horseshoe Inn – THE destination after a day at the races. Patrons line up down the street to experience the live music and post track scene. This is more than just another bar – a night at the Horseshoe is a ‘must do’ when visiting Saratoga.
The Horsehoe also boasts a robust breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu, and also hosts private parties. If there was ever a local spot with a built-in crowd and continued big potential for local restaurateurs, the Horseshoe checks off all the boxes.
14 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga Springs, New York
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Inside the Lavish Saratoga Estate Built for NFL Great Bill Parcells
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Stay In Historic Moon's Lake House On Saratoga Lake-Home of The Potato Chip
Gallery Credit: VRBO Property manager: Mary or Craig Skevington