Two Arrested, One Charged in Connection With Missing Cairo Man

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced significant developments in the investigation of a missing Cairo man. Unfortunately, the investigation has now turned into a homicide case involving multiple arrests.

According to the press release, the Town of Cairo Police Department began investigating a missing-persons report on November 18, 2025. The case involved Roger Pitt, 69, of Cairo, who was initially believed to have packed his belongings and left the area in his 1987 Mercedes-Benz.

Roger Pitt has been reported missing for over a week. Sadly, his remains were found on his property. Photo: GSCO

However, investigators quickly discovered inconsistencies between those claims and information coming from Pitt’s family. As the search intensified, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation, and search warrants were executed on Pitt’s property.

Human Remains Found

That's when the case took a tragic turn. Authorities say human remains belonging to Roger Pitt were discovered during the search.

As a result of the investigation, deputies have charged three individuals:

Rodney Pitt, 46, of Cairo, NY

Murder in the 2nd degree

Conspiracy (2nd degree)

Tampering with physical evidence

Concealment of a human corpse

Drew White, 23, of Cairo, NY

Murder in the 2nd degree

Conspiracy (2nd degree)

Tampering with physical evidence

Concealment of a human corpse

Tania Pitt, 43, of Cairo, NY

Tampering with physical evidence

Conspiracy (6th degree)

Rodney Pitt, Drew White, Tania Pitt Photo: Canva, GCSO Facebook

Rodney Pitt and Drew White were arraigned in the Town of Coxsackie Court and were remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail. Tania Pitt was released and is set to appear in court at a later date.

Do You Have Any Info?

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cairo Police Department, received assistance from the New York State Police and the Greene County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 518-943-3300.

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

