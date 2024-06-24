Homeowner Hack! This Information About Ceiling Fans Blew My Mind

We've been in our house for about three years and when I moved in I was so happy that someone pointed out this hack. It has saved me so much money on energy costs. It has to do with the ceiling fans and if you didn't know about this, you will now and you can start saving right away.

In almost every room in our house, there's a ceiling fan. We thought once they were installed, we just flip the switch and that's it. But that is a common misconception. Did you know there is something you need to do to your ceiling fan depending on the season?

This hack was a game-changer.

Photo by alvin matthews on Unsplash Photo by alvin matthews on Unsplash loading...

If you have never done this to your ceiling fans you are not alone. You are supposed to change the direction of your ceiling fan depending on the time of year and you must do this. Since we are heading into the summer, it's the right time to reverse the direction of your ceiling fans.

attachment-WGNA.COM - 2024-06-19T164432.689 loading...

The fan blades are tilted or angled. They spin clockwise in the winter with the tilt which brings colder air up from the floor. This helps the flow of warm air. The colder air from the floor mixes with the warm air near the ceiling and keeps you and your home warmer. In the spring and summer, your fans need to spin counterclockwise. This pushes the air downward so the fan itself is blowing on you and keeps you cooler.

Canva Canva loading...

How Do You Change The Direction of the Fan Blades?

There is a black switch on the side of most fans on the circular part. But be aware! Before you change the direction, make sure you dust the blades. If you change the direction without cleaning the blades, the dust that they are covered in will go all over your house.

Canva Canva loading...