As a Troy resident living in the heart of Downtown, I love taking walks around my city. It's such a historic area full of so much gorgeous architecture and nature, but the roads have always been a problem.

With such a confusing roadway laid out, it's hard to navigate the area without an abundance of caution, something one Troy man probably wishes he had.

Hit by a Car

On the evening of Sunday, January 18th, a man in Troy was simply taking a walk. He was making his way down Hoosick Street, and decided to cross the intersection at Hoosick and 15th Street a little after 5 p.m.

He decided to cross outside of the designated crossing area (which is technically illegal, but no one's really checking), but was hit by an oncoming car before he could make it to the other side. Troy Police responded to the scene at 5:45 p.m. and the story started coming together.

He Got Hit for What He Was Wearing?

Well... kind of. It's not like he was wearing Denver Broncos merch and the driver was an aggravated Bills fan, rather, it's simply a case of environmental blindness. The pedestrian was wearing very dark clothing, and the driver was unable to see them in the dark evening.

A dark street with a man in dark clothing Credit: Canva loading...

Can you find the pedestrian in all black I added to this photo?

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, while the driver stayed behind and cooperated fully with the police about the incident. The crash is under investigation, but all reports point to the same conclusion: it's not really anyone's fault, just really, really bad timing.

