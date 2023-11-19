Hey New Yorkers! That $2 Bill Could Be Worth Thousands!

Canva

I had a relative who always gave out two-dollar bills as a gift. It didn't matter if it was a birthday or holiday, that person always included a two-dollar bill with the gift. I wish I had kept some of those $2 bills because they could be worth hundreds if not thousands now.

What Are We Looking For That Makes These $2 Bills Valuable?

There are three main factors that make these bills worth a lot of money according to MarketWatch. They are if they were in circulation, the serial numbers, and the condition of the bill.

The main factor is if it was in circulation. Uncirculated $2 bills with red or brown seals can be worth thousands. So if you stashed away a $2 bill that was given to you by a relative who got it from a bank (uncirculated) you may be sitting on some serious cash.

Canva
Next, collectors are really interested in the serial numbers. Solid serial numbers, which are all of the same digits, are high in value. So are ladder digits in the serial number. These are numbers in ascending order.

Canva
Also if a serial number is printed on the left and right side of the bill, starts with the number one, and was printed in 1976, this bill is very rare and could be worth $20,000!

The condition of the $2 bill is another factor in the value. Obviously the more pristine the more valuable.

Canva
The $2 bill has been in circulation since 1860 but there are several editions out there including ones that were printed in 1963. Some of these bills have Thomas Jefferson's face, or America's first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton featured.

Check out the value of some of the $2 bills that have sold at auction, HERE.

