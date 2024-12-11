Winter in Upstate New York offers many different experiences from skiing and snowboarding to ice skating, ice fishing, and more. There are a few places too where you can experience a unique and cozy dining experience while enjoying what winter has to offer. Check out these restaurants with a cool way to dine.

Dine Inside Enchanted Igloos at These Cool Capital Region Restaurants You can still eat outside during the winter at these restaurants that offer enchanted igloos. There are a few restaurants that are offering this unique and cool dining option. The Barrel in Bolton Landing, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George, and La Capital Tacos in Troy.