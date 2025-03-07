Have You Seen Them? 11 Kids Went Missing In New York State Last Month
Have You Seen Them? 11 Kids Went Missing In New York State In February
The following list contains names and faces of 11 children reported missing in February 2025 across New York State. Do you have any information about them or have you seen them recently?
If so, please reach out to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; a private, non-profit 501 corporation whose mission is finding children, reducing child sexual exploitation, and preventing child victimization.
NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.
If you'd like to report information about a missing child to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's 24-hour hotline at 800–THE–LOST (800–843–5678).
