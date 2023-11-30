Get ready to stock up in Schenectady for that next home improvement project!

When it comes to purchasing building supplies or the tools of the trade, there is no shortage of options for the pros or the do-it-yourselfer. Home Depot, Lowes, and smaller hardware stores offer all the options throughout the Capital Region. But when it comes to specializing in just tools, one other national chain comes to mind.

Harbor Freight Tools Announces 6th Capital Region Location

Business Signage Getty Images loading...

If you are a builder or mechanic by trade, or if you love tackling home improvement projects, chances are you have gotten tools before at a Harbor Freight store. They currently operate 5 locations in the area: Albany, Troy, Clifton Park, Amsterdam, and Queensbury. Now they have revealed details about a 6th Capital Region location.

According to a press release from Harbor Freight Tools, construction is already underway on a new Schenectady store located at Crosstown Commons, 2330 Watt Street, right across the street from Home Depot. An opening is expected this winter with an exact date coming soon.

Harbor Freight says the new store is expected to generate 25 to 30 jobs from superivors so sales associates and applications are currently being taken at the Harbor Freight job site by searching for "Schenectady, NY".

