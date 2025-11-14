Walmart in Halfmoon is looking to add a new section to the store to boost its online pickup and delivery services.

They’ve put in an application for a 5,000 square-foot addition to the huge Supercenter on Route 9. The planning board didn’t jump right in. They decided to table the request for now and send it over to the Saratoga County Planning Board.

Honestly, I have no idea how they plan to expand in that area because that is the Walmart I shop at, and the space around it doesn’t seem all that flexible. Where will they get the land? Devoes? Their parking lot? It's already a crazy place to park and get out of.

According to the Albany Business Review, if the project does eventually get the green light, Walmart says it would help it serve more customers who rely on easier pickup and delivery options. The company has been pushing hard in that direction.

Most of the country can already access same-day pickup or delivery. They even offer express delivery that can show up in about thirty minutes. There’s also on-demand within three hours and scheduled same-day delivery, where you choose the time.

Walmart’s delivery hours start early in the morning and stretch late into the night. This idea of expanding the Halfmoon store isn’t exactly new. A few years ago, the planning board looked at a much larger addition for what Walmart calls a market fulfillment center.

I am hoping they decide not to expand. The parking lot and that area are already congested. It's overwhelming to shop there as it is. I guess time will tell.