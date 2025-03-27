Hair-Pulling Coach in Upstate New York Faces Harassment Charge

Northville Basketball Coach Faces Harassment Charge

Jim Zullo, the 81-year-old girl's head basketball coach from Northville, New York, who went viral in a despicable hair-pulling incident with one of his players, faces harassment charges just a few days after the school fired him.

During the viral confrontation, which was captured on the live stream of the game, Zullo was caught on video pulling the ponytail of Senior star player Hailie Monroe following his team's 43-37 loss to LaFargeville Friday in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D girls basketball final at Hudson Valley Community College.

Coach Goes Over the Edge

While it's unclear what set Zullo off, some have speculated that an emotional Monroe (seen crying in the video) refused to join the post-game handshake line and may have said something to send the coach over the edge.

But the video tells a different tale.

What followed was one of the more disturbing actions anyone has seen regarding a coach and player in years.

A teary Monroe appears to have joined the handshake line, yet Zullo grabs a fistful of her hair, yanks her ponytail, and says something to her.

Monroe's teammate, Ahmya Tompkins, intereves and even appears to be telling the coach to back off, to which he then starts pointing and shouting at her.

It's worth noting that Tompkins is Coach Zullo's great-niece.

Charges Against Former Coach

According to a Facebook post by Hudson Valley Community College Public Safety, a harassment complaint was taken on Sunday. On Monday, Peace Officers from HVCC met with Zullo, and he was issued an appearance ticket for harassment in the Second Degree.

According to New York State law, a person is guilty of harassment in the second degree when, with intent to harass, annoy, or alarm another person, they strike, shove, kick, or otherwise subject the other person to physical contact or attempt or threaten to do the same.

Because it is a violation, the maximum penalties are no more than 15 days of incarceration and no more than $250 in fines. He's due back in Troy City court at a later date.

