Guy Fieri has filmed another edition of his famous Food Network show at a popular Syracuse restaurant.

Chef Guy Fieri has become a Food Network icon over the years, introducing TV viewers to 'Flavortown' and great restaurants & eateries across the nation.

It is especially cool when Guy shines a light on restaurants in the Empire State, especially in areas outside of New York City.

Yes, the Big Apple is a foodie paradise and should get its proper recognition, but it sometimes overshadows the great restaurants in the rest of the state.

Fieri does a great job highlighting those hidden gems to those who do not live here!

Syracuse Restaurant To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives'

According to a New York Upstate (NYUP) report, Guy Fieri recently returned to Pastabilities in Syracuse to film another edition of his 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' show. The popular Syrcuse eatery was first featured on the show in 2012 featuring their 'Spicey Hot Tomato Oil.'

Pastabilities announced on their Facebook page on Christmas Eve the new 'Diners, Drive-ins & Drives: DDD Nation' episode featuring Guy's return visit will air on the Food Network at 9 pm on Friday, January 3rd.

