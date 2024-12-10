Grim Update About The Hiker Missing In Upstate New York

Canadian Hiker Missing in Upstate New York

The New York State Police are continuing their search but gave a grim update about the Canadian hiker who went missing over a week ago in the heart of Upstate New York's Adirondack Mountains.

State police do NOT want people searching independently, as the conditions have become treacherous. Anyone with information should contact the New York State Police.

Dangerous and Difficult Search

According to the New York State Police, multiple agencies have searched for Leo Dufour, 22, from Vaudreuil, Quebec, about 3.5 hours north of Albany, since December 1st.

NYSP says they located Dufour's snow-covered car at Mt. Adams trailhead, and Rangers located one set of tracks in the trail leading from the subject’s vehicle, but recent snowfall covered the tracks, hampering any chance for success,

“Since the time frame of Leo’s hike, the conditions have been full-on mountain winter,” said Scott Sabo, an Adirondack Forest Ranger.

“We’ve had several 20-30 mph wind events, which create white-out conditions and extremely slow movement," Sabo explained. According to the New York State DEC, 59 Forest Rangers searched nearly 400 miles, used two helicopters to transport crews, dropped off supplies, and conducted aerial searches as weather conditions allowed since they started looking a week and a half ago.

On Monday, The DEC Posted a Grim Update

On Monday, the New York State DEC posted an update about the search for Dufour while including a video (see the video below) of the snow-covered treacherous mountains that Rangers must traverse through, writing:

"After more than eight days of an active search and despite continuous efforts using cell phone data analysis and expertise on Allen Mountain hikers, Rangers have not located the subject. Given the harsh conditions, the search mission to locate DuFour has transitioned to recovery."

Look at the video posted on Monday by the NYS DEC; it'll give you a little perspective on how deep the snow is, making for a treacherous operation. The Ranger in the red coat disappears after taking only a few steps.

Here's What We Know About the Leo Dufour

Last seen or heard from on Saturday, November 30th, after summiting Allen Mountain in the Adirondacks.

A multi-agency active search near Upper Works Road in Newcomb, about two hours north of Albany.

Dufour is 5' 7" and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Wearing LaSportina hiking boots and black wind pants.

Believed to be wearing a tan hat and a black Northface jacket.

Anyone with information on Dufour’s location is asked to contact the State Police at 518-873-2778

