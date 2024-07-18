Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency For All of New York

After severe storms passed through many parts of Upstate New York Wednesday evening, including a tornado touching down in Rome, Governor Hochul has declared a state of emergency.



As many areas of Upstate New York clean up after yesterday's severe storms, the Governor has issued a state of emergency and the state is sending support to assist the affected communities.

According to the Governor's office, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and the Southern Tier were hit the hardest. A tornado touched down in Rome and according to our sister station WIBX several buildings and cars were destroyed.

As of approximately 6 pm Tuesday 100,000 were without power.

Around the Capital Region there are many reports of downed trees and power lines, and according to a WNYT report Glens Falls got hit especially hard with 85 mph winds and declared a local state of emergency to deal with downed power lines and trees, and flooding.

National Grid crews are working around the clock to restore power. If the power is out at your home and you want to check the status of your outage, you can find the National Grid outage map here. You can also report a power outage here.