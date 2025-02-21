Get a Downhill Thrill on New York’s Longest Toboggan Chute!

Get a Downhill Thrill on New York&#8217;s Longest Toboggan Chute!

You don't have to be an Olympian to enjoy this amazing toboggan chute in Lake Placid. Get in some serious sledding and head just two-and-a-half hours from the Capital Region to the longest Toboggan Chute in New York State.

Credit: Brooke O'Neil
What Exactly is The Lake Placid Toboggan Chute?

The North Elba Park District runs the Lake Placid Toboggan Chute and it has been in operation since the 1960s. It has recently been rebuilt from the ground up. The current structure replaced the old thirty-foot-high converted ski jump trestle according to the website.

The Toboggan Chute is Super Fast!

This ride is fast! You will come screaming down the chute and the thrill continues when you are dumped onto frozen Mirror Lake. Depending on how fast you are going, you can travel up to one thousand feet on top of the lake!

The Lake Placid Toboggan Chute is open.

Contact:
For current schedule or questions
E-mail - cgeesler@northelba.org

How Much is the Lake Placid Toboggan Chute?

  • $20.00 for Adults
  • $10.00 for Students

Your admission includes a toboggan and unlimited rides per session.

What Do You Wear?

There is a warning on the website that reads,

Due to friction when sliding down the Toboggan Slide, some types of Nylon Ski pants may wear through. We recommend durable pants, such as jeans. We are not responsible for damaged pants.

