Get ready to look up this weekend because the night sky is putting on an incredible show. Upstate New York is in the perfect spot to catch one of the most colorful and lively displays of the year. Bright streaks of light will be sailing across the sky as the Geminids meteor shower reaches its peak.

The Geminids are known for being bold and easy to spot. These shooting stars are often fast, bright, and a golden yellow color that stands out against the darkness. This is one of the most active meteor showers of the entire year, which makes it a favorite for both casual sky watchers and seasoned stargazers.

The peak viewing time will be the night of December thirteenth into the early morning hours of December fourteenth. If the sky is clear and conditions are ideal, you could see as many as one hundred twenty meteors every hour. That means a steady stream of glowing streaks overhead.

To get the best view in Upstate New York, head to a spot far from city lights. Rural areas in the Adirondacks, the Catskills, or small towns around the Finger Lakes region are great places to settle in. You can start looking after nine in the evening, but the most active period often arrives around two in the morning.

You will not need any special equipment. Just let your eyes adjust to the darkness. December nights can be very cold, so bundle up, bring a blanket or sleeping bag, and sip something warm while you wait. With a little luck and a clear sky, it will feel like the stars are putting on a private show just for you.