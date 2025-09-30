Caterpillar Alert in the Capital Region

Former News 10 ABC meteorologist Steve Caporizzo may have retired from the local news a few months ago, but his good-natured service to the Capital Region continues.

"Cap" recently shared a story on Facebook that’s gone viral, and for good reason. He’s warning all of us to watch out for the Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar.

These fuzzy white-and-black caterpillars may look harmless, but they have barbed hairs that can cause painful rashes and burning sensations if they touch your skin.

Read More: NY Woman Charged After Pepper Spray Attack at Longhorn Steakhouse

Experts say you can expect to see tussock caterpillars from spring to fall, with peak activity varying by species and location, but typically occurring in late summer and early fall.

Steve recalled mowing under his willow tree when one of these caterpillars fell into his T-shirt:

“As soon as I slapped where it was crawling, I felt the burning. I embedded those hairs in my skin… I ended up with a huge rash that looked like a burn about 6” round. It was there for months and took forever to heal.”

Photo: Steve Caporizzo Facebook Photo: Steve Caporizzo Facebook loading...

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), tussock caterpillars aren’t considered invasive or an environmental threat, but they can irritate.

Here is the online advice if you come into contact with one:

Wash the affected area with soap and water

Use duct tape to pull out any embedded hairs

Apply ice or a baking soda paste to ease the symptoms

Seek medical help if you experience a severe reaction

Bottom Line

Keep kids and pets away from these guys. They may be a natural part of our ecosystem, but they can pack an unpleasant punch if you’re not careful.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher