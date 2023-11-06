Food Network Names New York State’s Ultimate ‘Must Try Food’

If you are guessing it's pizza, guess again!

Whenever you think 'New York' and 'Signature Food' I am sure all of our great pizza places come to mind. Or maybe it is the legendary 'garbage plate' that you think of as uniquely New York. Or, maybe it is the potato chip - invented in Saratoga Springs!

BOTH of those would be great guesses for the Food Network's MUST TRY New York food, but it is another New York original that takes home the honor.

What Is NY's Must-Try Food According to Food Network?

Barbecue Buffalo Chicken Wings Credit: bhofack2 Source: ThinkStock loading...

For the experts at Food Network, Buffalo Wings are the ultimate must-try food in New York State. Here is what they had to say about the Buffalo creation:

There’s seemingly no such thing as a bad wing in Buffalo...It started almost by accident as an experiment, on March 4, 1964. Anchor Bar co-founder Teressa Bellissimo’s son Dominic asked his mother to whip up a snack for his intoxicated friends late one night while he was tending bar. Teressa deep-fried the wings that were normally used as the base for stock, then flavored them with a secret sauce.

You could say of all of our signature foods, Buffalo Wings is the one dish with the deepest local roots that was truly inspired and created in the Empire State. And in New York,, have you ever met a wing you didn't love? They are ALL good!

