Food Experts Say This Upstate Eatery Serves Up NY’s Best Fried Chicken

An Upstate New York legend is once again being recognized for having the best-fried chicken in the state.

When it comes down to it, fried chicken is a lot like pizza: is there such a thing as bad fried chicken? Maybe in rare cases, but for the most part I have rarely met a crispy wing or golden brown chicken thigh I did not like. That said, when you are enjoying elite, spectacular, life-changing fried chicken, you know it.

Here in the Capital Region, we have several spots to dine on A+ crispy, fried chicken greatness. Next Door Kitchen & Bar in Ballston Spa, Chicken Joe's in Albany & Troy, and The Nest in Schenectady, just to name a few, are known for their great fried chicken.

Upstate Chicken Joint Named Best In New York State

If you are a Capital Region resident, you probably already know where this is headed. Hattie's has been a Saratoga Springs legend (And now in Albany too!) since 1938 serving up their world-renowned fried chicken, and the food and travel experts at 24/7 Tempo have named it the best-fried chicken in the state of New York. This is an honor Hattie's has received many times over the years, including a recent nod from the Food Network.

Here is what 24/7 Tempo had to say about Hattie's:

"Hattie’s Famous Fried Chicken,” featuring breast, wing, thigh, and leg, with two sides, available “Nashville hot” upon request is the star attraction. The menu also offers regular or hot chicken sandwiches and “Good ‘n Evil Chicken Wings,” described as a perfect balance of sweet & hot flavors. You can also get fried chicken baked into biscuit-crust mac and cheese.

My personal favorite is Hattie's fried chicken and waffles, a can't-miss meal after a night of partying in downtown Saratoga Springs! While Hattie's is consistently the fried chicken top dog so to speak in the Capital Region, as I mentioned above, we have no shortage of great options for fried chicken which you can see below!

