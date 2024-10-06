Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts - colder temps and snowflakes for some are on the way for parts of Upstate New York next week!

It is usually around this time of year that Old Man Winter starts to let us know he is waking up! As we enjoy our last few mild days of fall, we get the first signal of what is to come. That weather signal is on the way for Upstate New Yorkers next week!

Before we get a little chilly spell, the first full weekend of October will continue to bring sun and temperatures in the 70's according to WNYT. So get out and enjoy all the fall foliage and activities!

"Early Season Chill" & Snowflakes For Upstate New York Next Week

Canva Canva loading...

Autumn is about to start feeling more like autumn, with a few snowflakes mixed in. According to Accuweather, "...Tuesday to Wednesday, temperatures will dip to several degrees below the historical average." In the Albany area that means we will go from highs in the 70s this week to daytime highs in the mid-50s next week, and overnight lows in the low 40s! Accuweather also says the colder temperatures in the region will bring "significant" frost for some and the potential for light, wet snow at higher elevations in the Adirondack Mountains.

It's nothing to go crazy about at this point, but certainly our first signs to start prepping for the season ahead!

Albany's First Snowfall: The Date You Should Expect To See White As we enjoy the splendor of Fall here in Upstate New York, we all know what is lurking in the near future - snow and winter fun! And guess what? The flakes will be flying and the Weather Channel says we could get that first measurable Albany snowfall very soon! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

10 Largest Snowfalls On Record In Albany Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff