It was a Schenectady favorite for tears before closing. And now a beloved Electric City pizza and wing joint is being brought back to life.

It was announced on The Broken Inn's Facebook page that owner Tommy Nicchi has purchased the building that once housed The Fireside on Eastern Parkway, and he plans to renovate and reopen the legendary eatery sometime in 2026.

In the announcement, Nicchi says the goal is to bring back the "original feel & taste" of the restaurant, including some key features of the original spot like its fireplace and upstairs bar, along with recreating The Fireside's pizza!

According to a Daily Gazette story, after falling into disrepair, the restaurant's rehabilitation is well underway, with structural, plumbing, and electrical updates all being worked on. The Fireside closed in 2011 and has been vacant ever since.

Nicchi is inviting the public to follow the renovation process via The Fireside's social media channels, which can be found here.