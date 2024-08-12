Farmers’ Almanac Reveals Upstate NY Winter Forecast: Will Snow & Cold Return?

After another underwhelming winter in 2023-24, what can we expect in Upstate New York for 2024-25?

Come to think of it, our last 2 winters here in Upstate New York have been a little weaker than what we are used to. We just have not had that huge wallop of a snowstorm, a stretch of snowfall after snowfall that leaves your back in knots from shoveling too much snow, or that extended deep freeze that has you ready to pack up and move to Florida.

Winter 2023-24 Was The Warmest On Record

According to CBS 6, the meteorological winter (December, January, February) of 2023-24 was the warmest in Albnay since temperature records started in 1820. Snowfall totals were also well below average.

Will A Classic Upstate NY Winter Happen In 2024-25?

If you are hoping for piles of snow and freezing temperatures all winter, the Farmer's Almanac winter extended forecast probably won't be the exact outlook you are looking for.

According to the Almanac's weather forecasters Upstate New York and "...the Northeast will be stormy with above-normal amounts of winter precipitation and near-to above-normal temperatures. Snow will be most prevalent over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will be more common near the coast, especially near and along the I-95 corridor."

Reading between the lines, we can assume the higher elevations in the Adirondacks and Catskills will see their fair share of snow, but if I was a betting man - I would gamble on a mixed bag in the Capital Region. "Above normal-amounts of winter precipitation?" That means sleet, freezing rain, and a messy wintry mix. Which is exactly what snow lovers DO NOT want to see!

But the beauty of an August winter forecast? There is still plenty of time for it to be flat-out wrong! So here's to BIG snow and FREEZING cold making a Capital Region comeback in the winter ahead!

