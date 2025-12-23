It seems the rumors are true. A beloved pizza shop that has been in the Capital Region for over fifty years has decided to close its doors.

In my opinion, Clifton Park Pizza Shop is the best pizza in the area. Growing up, it was a staple on Friday nights and always part of birthday parties and celebrations.

It seemed as if the post on the 518 restaurants Facebook and Clifton Park Spark page was a cruel rumor, but after sifting through the comments, it appears it's the end of an era.

According to many of the comments, it seems that the owner, John, has decided to retire and move to Florida.

There is also speculation that the prime piece of real estate that the Clifton Park Pizza Shop sits on is wanted by developers. It is very close to the new 146 complex that is being built about one hundred yards away.

I completely understand that the owners need to retire, and good for them. I am sad for all of us that now, after fifty-plus years, we have to find a new pizza place that lives up to the quality of Clifton Park Pizza.

We wish the owners a very happy retirement and thank them for the memories and the amazing centerpieces for our countless birthday parties and celebrations. They were a staple when we said we were running out to pick up the pizza.

Clifton Park Pizza will surely be missed, but we are grateful we had the opportunity to make it part of our family's pizza spot for many years.

Clifton Park Pizza, according to the Facebook post, will close on December 31st, 2025.