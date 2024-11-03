Family of Murdered Girl in Upstate New York Still Looking for Killer

It's been an emotional, painful last few years for the family and friends of Samantha Humphrey, the 14-year-old girl from Schenectady who left her home on the evening of November 25th, 2022.

In a recent social media post, the family gave an update on their search for an alleged killer while raising the reward for anyone who has information about the person responsible for her death.

Samantha Humphrey Goes Missing

Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home at around 11 p.m. on Black Friday, 2022, and went to Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood of Schenectady.

Jaclyn Humphrey, the 14-year-old's mother, claims that her daughter left home that evening and was seeking her ex-boyfriend, who some family members allege was abusive to her.

That evening, Samantha and her ex got into a fight - and her mom told News Channel 13 that she bit the ex-boyfriend on the arm.

3 Months After Her Disappearance, Her Body Was Found

In February of 2023, Schenectady Police said that a body pulled from the Mohawk River in Schenectady was missing teen Samantha Humphrey.

According to the Daily Gazette, the autopsy on the body "could not determine her cause of death," and the "Schenectady police subsequently deemed the case a homicide investigation."

According to the report, the forensic pathologist was unable to make a ruling on the cause of death, but the case is still being treated as an open homicide investigation.

The report stated that if the body was submerged in the river for an extended period, it could have contributed to the indeterminate autopsy results. Still, Humphrey's family has little doubt that she was murdered, and they recently updated information about the search for her killer and an increased reward.

A GoFundMe page was created a few days ago, and here's, in part, what the family wrote:

"We are approaching the two year anniversary of the date Samantha was last seen and held by her loved ones before she was cruelly ripped from this earth by pure evil...Samantha Humphrey’s grandfather, Lou (had previously), submitted an incredibly generous contribution to Samantha’s reward fund. Lou has gone above and beyond to increase his donation to $15k. (We) are now offering a reward totaling $20,000.00 to whoever comes forward with information leading to an arrest and conviction of Samantha’s killer."

In addition to the raised reward, Humphrey's family is selling $10 lawn signs to expand their reach and spread information to as many people as possible. The family has long appreciated the community's effort to bring her case to justice and thanked Capital Region residents who helped to keep her namesake strong.

"Thank you," they wrote. "For all who can support us via a donation towards a reward fund and to those willing to display signs for us. The farther we can spread the news of an increased reward, the better."

