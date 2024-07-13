Eyewitness Claims They Saw an Alien Abduction in Upstate New York

Alien Abduction in Upstate New York?

Admittedly, I'm fascinated by UFOs, UAPs, and the thought of visitors from another planet visiting Earth. And while I desperately want to believe that aliens exist, a recent extraterrestrial sighting might be too far-fetched for even me to believe.

Grab your tin foil hat!

According to the alleged eyewitness, two women were walking down Stone Schoolhouse Road in Lake George when "two white cubes appeared, took them up into the sky, and disappeared."

Light beam from flying UFO (alien spaceship). 3D rendered illustration. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The sighting, which allegedly happened on May 28th, was reported two days later to NUFORC, a non-governmental, non-profit corporation registered in Washington State that documents UFO / UAP sightings and alleged alien contacts.

Alien abduction in Lake George, Upstate New York UFO Abduction, was there a UFO sighting in Lake George? 518-news, 518news Stone Schoolhouse Road, Lake George, where an alleged alien abduction was reported back on May 30th. Photo: Google Maps loading...

The report states that after the two white cubes appeared, the hovering craft took one person up and then the other. The witness claims that "they both floated up into the sky and disappeared."

"Two “women” were walking in front of 9 Stone Schoolhouse Rd. Two white cubes appeared and took one person up and the other up. They both floated up into the sky and disappeared. This was sighted from approximately 50 yards by a 10.5-year-old girl while walking her dog." NUFORC

Photo: Unsplash Photo: Unsplash loading...

Were There Any Other Witnesses?

Based upon the report, the eyewitness claims that they were about 50 yards away from the abduction and that it was also seen by a young girl walking her dog.

"This was sighted from approximately 50 yards by a 10.5-year-old girl while walking her dog. The dog was also looking at the event when it happened. The girl noticed the dog watching, and she looked over."

We don't know if the girl reported anything, but the alleged eyewitness certainly did.

Stone Schoolhouse Road in Lake George. Was this the site of a recent alien abduction? One local says it was. Photo: Google Maps Stone Schoolhouse Road in Lake George. Was this the site of a recent alien abduction? One local says it was. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Details About the Alleged Encounter

Location: Lake George, NY, USA

Location details: On the road

Shape: Cube

Color: White

Estimated Size: Human size

Viewed From: Land

Direction from Viewer: Straight ahead

Closest Distance: 50 yards

Estimated Speed: Not that fast

Characteristics: Animals reacted

The National UFO Reporting Center was founded in 1974 by UFO investigator Robert J. Gribble. Over the past five decades, the Center’s primary function has been to receive, record, and, to the most significant degree, corroborate and document reports from individuals who have witnessed unusual, possibly UFO-related events. They've processed over 170,000 reports and distributed its information to thousands of individuals throughout history.

See The 10 New York Cities Most Likely To Have Ghost Or UFO Sightings Over the last few years, the discussion of UFOs certainly become a less taboo and more mainstream topic. Even government officials seem to be acknowledging sightings more frequently. Throw in ghost sightings, and there is just a lot of crazy stuff we just cannot explain. It turns out, the state of New York is a hotbed for these "supernatural" sightings. Since these sightings have been recorded, these are the 10 New York cities with the most supernatural occurrences according to Great Lakes Stakes. Including 2 in the Capital Region! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

New York State's 5 Most Dangerous Roads [RANKED] With plenty of big cities and numerous busy highways, it should come as no surprise New York state is unfortunately home to some of the most dangerous roads in the nation. While you would expect New York City to be the home of such roadways (2 on this list), the danger is not limited to the Big Apple. According to Catalano Law, 3 New York State's 5 most dangerous roads live mostly Upstate and should be navigated with the most extreme caution. Here are the 5 most dangerous in the Empire State. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff