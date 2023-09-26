Who Lived here? An Upstate NY Mansion was Mysteriously Abandoned!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

YouTubers created an amazing 52-minute walk-through video that showed the intriguing insides of an abandoned mansion in Upstate New York.

Built over 200 years ago, this colonial was home to the very prominent and wealthy Fortuna family for nearly 100 years in Millbrook, New York - about an hour south of Albany.

Sadly, over the years, key family members grew sick and died, and there was no one left to care for this once-gorgeous home canvased with beautiful hardwood floors, walls, and railings - complete with beautiful and ornate detailing.

As YouTubers take us through the mansion, they tell the story of the Fortuna family, how they amassed their riches, and what led to the mysterious abandonment of this mansion in 2000.

Explore a Mysterious Mansion Abandoned in 2000 in Upstate NY While decay has stripped it of some of its glory, many of the rooms inside were left well-preserved. Photos, clothes, toys, ornaments, books paintings, musical instruments, luggage, and even an old chest still remain and help tell the story of this Upstate NY mansion abandoned and ghosted by time.

