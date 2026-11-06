Zero Fear of Humans

Sometimes the best moments happen when you're not looking for them, and an Upstate New York photographer who escaped to the Adirondacks to enjoy some fall foliage found something even better: A curious deer that apparently had absolutely no fear of humans.

Middleburgh Photographer's Incredible Adirondack Encounter

Caleb J Photography, based in Middleburgh, posts photos and videos on social media, capturing the natural beauty of the Schoharie Valley, Catskills, and surrounding areas.

But one of Caleb's most memorable encounters happened a few years ago while photographing fall foliage near Old Forge in the Adirondacks.

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He recently shared the incredible photos and video on Facebook, and people are loving them, but surprisingly, Caleb told us that he almost never posted them.

"I never posted it, because I guess I didn't think anyone would really care," Caleb said.

Photo: Caleb J Facebook Photo: Caleb J Facebook

A Deer That Wasn't Camera-Shy

Caleb says he was driving around looking for fall colors when he spotted a beautiful road and decided to explore, and that's when he encountered the deer.

But instead of running away (or staring blankly at his headlights) as most deer do, the animal walked right up to his car.

Look at how cute this dude is! He's probably a little too curious for his own good, but he was safe around Caleb.

Photo: Caleb J Photography Facebook Photo: Caleb J Photography Facebook

Caleb told us he eventually parked, got out, and spent at least 15 minutes photographing his new friend, who apparently had nowhere else to be.

He suspects the deer may have been accustomed to people, possibly because someone had been feeding it, although he couldn't say for sure.

Whatever the reason, it made for an unforgettable Adirondack experience.

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