When it comes to overindulging, these New York Counties have the highest excessive drinking rates.

There is certainly nothing wrong with enjoying adult beverages in moderation. Excessive drinking though is another story. There are so many negative implications and outcomes from having a few too many, not to mention those terrible hangovers! Is it really worth it?

What Is Considered Excessive Drinking?

According to the CDC, 'excessive drinking' includes the following:

Binge drinking: For women 4 or more drinks consumed/for men 5 or more drinks consumed on one occasion.

Underage drinking

Heavy drinking: 8 drinks or more per week for women/15 drinks or more per week for men

Pregnant drinking

How Extensive Is Excessive Drinking In New York?

The good news is that compared to other states, overall New York is ranked in the bottom half of the 50 states at #31 for excessive drinking rate, according to 24/7 Tempo. New York falls slightly under the US average of 19.8% with an excessive drinking rate of 19.0%.

Within the state though, there are certain counties that exceed the nationwide average for excessive drinking. These are the 10 counties in the state with the highest percentage of the population partaking in excessive alcohol consumption.

Looking for help for you or someone you know for treatment of alcohol problems? Get more info from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, these are the 10 New York counties with the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults.

