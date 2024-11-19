Dozens Have Gone Missing In Upstate New York Since 2000

Dozens Missing in Upstate New York Since 2000

A Missing Person can be one of the most challenging cases for law enforcement to crack.

Despite surveillance, K9s, forensics, cell phones, and highly trained land navigators, many people who go missing, unfortunately, never return home.

Last month, police in Troy, New York, found human remains after they responded to a report that someone had discovered bones while out on a walk.

At the time of the find, there was speculation that it could be the remains of Jaliek Rainwalker, the 12-year-old boy from Greenwich, New York, located in Washington County, who went missing back in November of 2007.

Sadly, the DNA didn't link back to Rainwalker, and his cold case remains a mystery.

The NYS Bureau of Criminal Investigation lists all missing persons in the State of New York on its website.

But we've narrowed the search to 23 people who have gone missing in or around Upstate New York since 2000.

According to State Police, each circumstance indicates a strong possibility of foul play, and the victim is still missing.

*If you have relevant information, e-mail New York State Police CrimeWatch/Crime Tip. Be sure to include your name, address, and telephone number

