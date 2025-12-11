Terrified Dog Left Chained in the Woods in Amsterdam

A heartbreaking video shared by News Channel 13 shows the moment a frightened white dog was discovered deep in the woods along the Amsterdam bike path, cold, alone, and barking desperately for help.

According to WNYT, a man walking his own dog on the path heard frantic barking in the darkness. His dog, which, according to the report, was coincidentally adopted from the Montgomery County SPCA, pulled him off the trail and toward the sound.

That's when, according to the report, he found a terrified white dog, chained to a tree with a short chain wrapped tightly around its neck, unable to move or escape the freezing temperatures.

The rescued pup is recovering at the MCSPA. Hopefully, he'll have a nice, warm, loving home soon. Photo: NewsChannel 13

The dog was rescued and is now receiving care at the Montgomery County SPCA. Animal Control Officer Gina Kline told WNYT that if he hadn’t been found when he was, he would have frozen to death.

A Growing Problem: Dog Dumping

Kline says what happened in Amsterdam is part of a much larger, deeply troubling trend.

“Dog dumping is a huge problem,” she says — not just locally, but across the region.

Search for the Owner

In Amsterdam, Officer Kline says they are determined to find out who abandoned the white dog.

“This is animal cruelty… This was intentional,” she told News Channel 13.

“Someone walked this dog a quarter-mile into the woods, tied him to a tree with a chain, and left him to freeze.”

Fortunately, aside from a mild cold, the dog is expected to make a full recovery and will eventually be available for adoption through the Montgomery County SPCA.

Anyone With Information

If you recognize the dog or have any information about the person responsible, don't hesitate to contact the Amsterdam Police at 518-842-1100.

What You Can Do

If you ever witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, don’t hesitate — report it immediately to local law enforcement, your local SPCA, or other humane agencies.

In 2010, the Albany County Legislature established the Animal Abuser Registry, which the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society manages. This registry was designed to protect animals and inform the public.

