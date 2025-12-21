21 Dead Dogs

A Washington County kennel, once advertising itself as a place that would “provide the very best pet care,” remains at the center of a deeply troubling case, and now, a legal fight over whether charges should stand.

Back in August, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to Anastasia’s Acres Dog Boarding in the Town of Argyle after reports of multiple deceased animals. Investigators say they discovered 21 dead dogs inside the facility. One additional dog survived and was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic.

Owners of the Kennel Arrested

Authorities later determined the dogs were allegedly not provided with proper ventilation or adequate water, conditions they say led to the animals’ deaths. The kennel, operated since 2020 by Robert Palulis, 48, and Anastasia A. Palulis, 38, had promoted itself online as a trusted boarding destination for pets.

Anastasia and Robert Palulis Photo: WCSO Facebook Anastasia and Robert Palulis Photo: WCSO Facebook loading...

Following the investigation, both owners were arrested and charged with 22 counts of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance, all Class A misdemeanors.

Owners Want the Charges Dropped

Now, months later, according to a News Channel 13 report, the Palulises are asking a judge to dismiss the charges.

Through their attorney, the couple argues the evidence does not support the allegations, calling claims related to overcrowding, lack of ventilation, and failure to provide food or water “hearsay.”

Their filing, according to the report, states there is no proof that the air conditioning was not turned on and contends that dogs routinely go without water for extended periods without it constituting a crime.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office will now have the opportunity to formally respond to the motions as the case continues through the court system.