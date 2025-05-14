At least two Albany schools received hate speech and death threats on social media recently, and school officials say they are working with the Albany Police Department to investigate the unnerving messages.

Threats Made to Hackett Middle School and One Other

According to a press release from the Albany City School District, local police are investigating the "threats of violence and hate speech" that targeted Myers Middle School, Hackett Middle School, and at least one Albany charter school.

Hackett Middle School in Albany, NY Photo: Google Maps Hackett Middle School in Albany, NY Photo: Google Maps loading...

As a precaution, Myers and Hackett will have an "increased police and security presence during Wednesday's school day." They added that only district employees with proper ID will be allowed to enter the buildings.

What Did the Threats Say?

Albany school officials did not specify any info about the threats or hate speech, but the topic was discussed on a recent Albany Reddit thread.

Someone on Reddit posted images claimed to be the alleged screenshots of Snapchat threats, but GNA could not verify their authenticity, so we decided not to publish them.

In it, the suspected individual specifically laid out violent plans for exactly 11:36 am on Wednesday.

In the hate speech and expletive-filled Snap, the suspected person said they planted bombs in trash cans and had plans to bring in an assault rifle and "kill as many ******* **** as I can."

Won't Be Taken Lightly

The messages are disturbing; even if it's just a prank, school officials nor the Albany Police will not take it lightly.

The Albany City School District added that they're grateful to those who spoke up and alerted them on Tuesday night so they could involve law enforcement officials immediately.

"Parents and guardians, please talk with your children at home about the potential dangers and consequences of making violent threats in any format, including on social media," they wrote in the release.

