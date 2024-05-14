Direct Flights To Sin City Return To Albany International Airport

More good news from Albany International Airport. The one hundred million dollar renovation is going on right now, but that isn't stopping the additions of more flights to desirable destinations. This time it's Sin City!

One of the most desirable routes is returning to the Albany International Airport. They announced that Southwest Airlines would restore its nonstop service from Albany to Las Vegas.

How Often Will This Flight Be Offered?

The nonstop flight from Albany International Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada will happen four times a week. There will be flights to and from Vegas on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays beginning on Monday, August 5th. The flight will be five hours nonstop.

In a press release from the Albany International Airport, CEO Phil Calderone said,

I am thrilled that Southwest Airlines will be returning their nonstop service from ALB to LAS - a popular destination for travelers in the Capital Region and beyond. The announcement underscores the ongoing success at ALB and our commitment to working with airlines to best serve the nearly 1.4 million passengers who travel through ALB annually. We’re proud of our partnership with Southwest Airlines and look forward to continuing to work together to build upon today’s exciting announcement.

