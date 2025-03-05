Decadent Saratoga Springs Bakery Named Best In New York

By now those New Year's resolutions have been abandoned. So let's talk about indulging in some sweet treats!

Or if you have stuck to that fitness or diet resolution, isn't it time to reward yourself?

The New York food and travel experts at I Love NY have sampled bakeries throughout the state to find the best of the best for that next tweet treat, and one of them is right here in the Capital Region.

Saratoga Springs Bakery Named Best In New York

I Love NY has named the 12 best bakeries in regions throughout New York. They say these decadent dining spots serve "...world-class breads and award-winning pies, treats from around the world, and some of the yummiest food items you'll ever experience."

We have some amazing bakeries here in the Capital Region, so it is no surprise a local favorite made the list!

Mrs. London's Bakery Named Best In State

Mrs. London's Bakery, a legendary sweet shop on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is one of I Love NY's best bakeries in the state! I Love NY describes its collection of breads, cakes, pastries, and croissants as "swoon-worthy!"

Mrs. London's Bakery calls it self a "...a boutique bakery and cafe rooted in the French culinary tradition." The location offers a quaint and cozy atmosphere among the shops in downtown Saratoga Springs and some great lunch options along with its tasty list of baked goods.

You can check out the Mrs. London's Bakery cafe menu and full list of bakery items here!

Schenectady's 5 Best Bakeries [RANKED] Schenectady is one of the prime foodie destination cities, not just in the Capital Region, but in New York state in general. And one of the food lanes the city is known for is great bakeries. We could go on and on and on about all the great ones in the Electric City, but these 5 right here are the best of the best according to Yelp users. So the next time you need a great birthday cake, a pie for dessert at that next dinner gathering, or maybe some of the best bread ever baked, these are the 5 must-visit bakeries in Schenectady. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

18 Top Upstate New York Bakeries: From Bread to Cannoli's! Everybody has a favorite bakery shop. Big city or small map dot, we gravitate to a place that creates superb sweets, artisan breads, and awesome cookies and cannoli's. There are hundreds of bakeries scattered around Upstate New York and we think these are some of the best! If your favorite bakery in Upstate New York did not make our list, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio