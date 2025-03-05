Decadent Saratoga Springs Bakery Named Best In New York
By now those New Year's resolutions have been abandoned. So let's talk about indulging in some sweet treats!
Or if you have stuck to that fitness or diet resolution, isn't it time to reward yourself?
The New York food and travel experts at I Love NY have sampled bakeries throughout the state to find the best of the best for that next tweet treat, and one of them is right here in the Capital Region.
Saratoga Springs Bakery Named Best In New York
I Love NY has named the 12 best bakeries in regions throughout New York. They say these decadent dining spots serve "...world-class breads and award-winning pies, treats from around the world, and some of the yummiest food items you'll ever experience."
We have some amazing bakeries here in the Capital Region, so it is no surprise a local favorite made the list!
Mrs. London's Bakery Named Best In State
Mrs. London's Bakery, a legendary sweet shop on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is one of I Love NY's best bakeries in the state! I Love NY describes its collection of breads, cakes, pastries, and croissants as "swoon-worthy!"
Mrs. London's Bakery calls it self a "...a boutique bakery and cafe rooted in the French culinary tradition." The location offers a quaint and cozy atmosphere among the shops in downtown Saratoga Springs and some great lunch options along with its tasty list of baked goods.
You can check out the Mrs. London's Bakery cafe menu and full list of bakery items here!
