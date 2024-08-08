DEC: New Yorkers Need To Check Pools And Trees For Invasive Beetle

Invasive Beetle 'Active' Now Through Labor Day

The New York State DEC told New Yorkers to be on the lookout in pools and trees for an invasive insect that attacks and kills maple and other hardwood trees.

According to the DEC, the Asian longhorned beetle, or 'ALB,' is "an invasive wood-boring insect that feeds on a variety of hardwoods, including maple, birch, elm, ash, poplar, horse chestnut, and willow."

"The NYS DEC is asking individuals to report sightings of the Asian Longhorned Beetle, which is active now through Labor Day. Check your pool filters for the beetles and trees for evidence of their egg-laying." NYS DEC

The DEC says that this invasive beetle, which lays eggs now through Labor Day, threatens the health of New York's hardwood forests and negatively impacts agriculture and tourism.

The insect grows inside trees and feeds on the living tissues that carry nutrients. According to the NYS DEC, trees cannot heal from the damage ALB causes and can become safety hazards, especially during storms, when branches drop and trees fall.

What Does it Look Like?

Asian longhorned beetle Photo: NYS DEC

Black and white antennae that are longer than the insect’s body

Shiny, black body with white spots, about the size of an almond

Six legs and feet that can appear bluish

According to the DEC, the ALB is capable of extensive tree damage, and here are the signs that they may be invading your property:

Round exit holes in tree trunks and branches about the size of a dime or smaller

Egg sites that are oval or round wounds chewed into the bark, and you may see sap weeping.

Sawdust-like material called frass is found on the ground around the tree or on tree branches.

Branches or limbs falling from an otherwise healthy-looking tree

Tunneling in the wood may be seen on fallen branches, cut wood, or firewood

Leaves that may turn yellow prematurely or leaves with chewed veins

ALB comparison to the White-Spotted Sawyer. One is invasive, the other is not. Photo: NYS DEC

Here's How You Can Help

Do not move firewood more than 50 miles, which is the NYS firewood regulation, which limits untreated firewood movement to no more than 50 miles;

obey the rules of the ALB quarantines, which prevent firewood and any regulated materials from leaving those areas. See NYS Agriculture and Markets website for more information.

If you have a pool, you can participate in the ALB Swimming Pool Survey. Whenever you clean your pool, check your filter and skimmers for anything that resembles ALB. Send a photo of what you find to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.

What to Do if You Think You've Found One

Take pictures of the infestation signs as described above. The DEC asks that you include something for scale, such as a coin or ruler.

Note the location using intersecting roads, landmarks, or GPS coordinates

Email DEC Forest Health at foresthealth@dec.ny.gov

Call the ALB tip line at 1-866-702-9938

Report the infestation to iMapInvasives.

