Dave Raves! Barstool CEO Dines Out At Popular Albany Restaurant

Dave Portnoy Makes Rare Stop in Albany

Barstool Sports president and viral pizza guy Dave Portnoy has reviewed plenty of slices around the Capital Region but rarely ventures down to Albany for an entire meal.

Still, the small business advocate took a break from betting horses and creating digital content on Thursday night to have a nice Italian meal at a popular Albany restaurant.

We spoke with the co-owner of Nicole's Restaurant, a mom-and-pop Italian Restaurant on Delaware Ave in Albany. We reached out for more info after seeing a photo of "El Prez" on their Facebook page.

Sarah Carciobolo told GNA that Portnoy and two other guys came in unannounced on Thursday. She told us that Dave dined on one of their special garlic breads with Chimichurri and chicken parmesan with linguine.

What Did He Think of The Meal?

Co-owner Sarah Carciobolo said that she and the owner, Margaret Carciobolo, went over and spoke with him after dinner. What did he think of the food? He said he thought it was "great," adding, "We told him how long we’ve been in business, 38 years, and he seemingly felt impressed!"

Over the years, Portnoy has reviewed several pizza spots and fast-food-style restaurants in the Capital Region and maintains a summer home in Saratoga during the racing season. Still, this trip to Albany for dinner was unexpected.

Portnoy even told Nicole's staff that he "usually doesn’t venture far off from Saratoga" but made an exception to eat at one of the best-reviewed Italian restaurants in the area.

Did He Bring Miss Peaches?

While he didn't bring in his uber-famous pitbull rescue dog, Miss Peaches, the staff (of course) did ask how she was, and Carciobolo told us he lit up when given the chance to talk about his sweet girl. "He wants to change the stereotype of pit bulls, especially rescues because she is so sweet."

