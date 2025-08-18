Portnoy and Pups Take ‘Family Photo’ at Saratoga Bar He Saved in 2021

Barstool CEO Credited with Saving Bar in Saratoga

Dave Portnoy, credited by locals with helping save The Parting Glass via the Barstool Fund back in 2021, was welcomed like hometown royalty upon arrival over the weekend.

Portnoy, who loves Saratoga Springs, spends a good portion of July and August in the Spa City while attending races at the Saratoga Race Course.

So, it was no surprise that when he and his famous rescues, Miss Peaches, accompanied by her brother Pete, entered the pub over the weekend, the staff rolled out a red carpet from the door to the table, complete with photo ops and cheers.

Dave, Miss Peaches, and Pete Pose for a Family Photo

Standing proudly outside The Parting Glass in Saratoga Springs, Dave Portnoy beams while holding his beloved rescue pups, Miss Peaches and Pete.

Behind a banner reading “The Parting Glass Welcomes Dave & Miss Peaches,” Portnoy sports a “Saratoga Barstool” shirt, celebrating his return to the iconic pub he helped save.

The Parting Glass loves Dave, and for good reason.

He helped save their business during the pandemic, while giving them enough money and resources through the Barstool Fund, which raised over $35 million to provide aid for over 600 small businesses, and The Parting Glass was one of those saved.

Owners say they'll have a new sign recognizing Pete the next time they all show up.

The Call That Saved the Parting Glass

Below is the video of the FaceTime call that Dave Portnoy personally made to the Parting Glass owner, Joan Desadora, and it's fantastic.

The Parting Glass in Saratoga has been owned and operated by Desadora and family for over 40 years, and the space itself has been in operation for over 80 years.

