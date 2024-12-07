‘Dangerous’ Search Continues for Hiker Missing in Upstate New York

Search Continues for Canadian Hiker Gone Missing

The New York State Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a Canadian hiker who went missing last Saturday in the heart of Upstate New York's Adirondack Mountains.

On Thursday, the NYS DEC updated the public on the search, which has become quite dangerous as winter weather grips Upstate New York.

According to the New York State Police, multiple agencies are searching for a young man, Leo Dufour, 22, from Vaudreuil, Quebec, about 3.5 hours north of Albany.

Anyone with information on Dufour's location is asked to contact the State Police at 518-873-2778. Photo: NYSP

State Police say the search for the missing man started at 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th, after they received a tip about a missing hiker.

State Police are looking for a hiker missing in the Adirondacks. The area of focus is about two hours north of Albany.

Here's What We Know About the Leo Dufour

Last seen or heard from on Saturday, November 30th, after summiting Allen Mountain in the Adirondacks.

A multi-agency active search is being conducted near Upper Works Road in Newcomb, about two hours north of Albany.

Dufour is 5' 7" and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Wearing LaSportina hiking boots and black wind pants.

Believed to be wearing a tan hat and a black Northface jacket.

Anyone with information on Dufour’s location is asked to contact the State Police at 518-873-2778

It's been a difficult and dangerous trek through the Adirondacks as New York Forest Rangers search for a missing Canadian hiker. Photo: NYS DEC

Dangerous Conditions Make it a Difficult Search

On Thursday, the DEC said there had been no developments during the extensive search, adding that winter conditions make it difficult for Forest Rangers to canvass the area safely.

“Since the time frame of Leo’s hike, the conditions have been full-on mountain winter,” said Scott Sabo, an Adirondack Forest Ranger.

“We’ve had several 20-30 mph wind events, which create white-out conditions and extremely slow movement," Sabo explained.

New York Forest Rangers search the Adirondacks for a missing hiker, last heard from on Saturday. Photo: NYS DEC

